Jury selected for trial in New York of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo'

With the exception of one woman, who pleaded to be released from the jury pool in what Federal Judge Brian Cogan termed an “open rebellion” and left the courtroom in tears, those chosen reacted with reserve. The diverse jury includes several Spanish speakers, a handful of immigrants from Africa, Eastern Europe and South Asia, and at least four people with personal connections to law enforcement. Almost all said they favored more liberal drug enforcement policy, and most said they had watched at least a bit of either “Narcos” or “El Chapo” on Netflix. One claimed never to have heard of Guzman, while the rest said they were only vaguely aware of him.