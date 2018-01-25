The average speed of traffic in Manhattan is 4.7 mph. New York thinks it's found a solution

As an island, Manhattan already has a form of congestion pricing — its toll bridges and tunnels, which charge up to $15 to enter the borough. However, there is no toll for four bridges spanning the East River. Under the new proposal, drivers traveling on a route that already has a toll would get a credit applied toward the congestion charge. Those coming from northern Manhattan or on one of the East River bridges would be assessed the congestion charge as they crossed into the zone below 60th Street.