NRATV's Colion Noir on black gun ownership, the Parkland students and why he finds the AR-15 'beautiful'

I wasn't criticizing them. I wasn't criticizing their march. I was criticizing the policies they were pushing. I will fight for their right to march. I have no problem with them using the 1st Amendment right to march. What I didn't like was the hypocrisy and the way they were utilizing this march to not only advocate against the 2nd Amendment but also using it as a way to stifle the voices of the people who do agree with the 2nd Amendment by getting Amazon or Apple to bar us from having a platform on their platform. I thought that was incredibly disingenuous. You can't say in one breath, "I'm using my 1st Amendment right to express my ideas," but then also [use] your 1st Amendment right to prevent me from using my 1st Amendment right to express my ideas that so happen to disagree with yours. That wasn't fair. What was happening, they were utilizing these kids in such a way that they were beyond reproach.