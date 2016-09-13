Trial begins for militants who occupied Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon standoff

Earlier this year, a group of protesters occupied a wildlife refuge in southeast Oregon for 41 days. Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of seven of those protesters on charges of conspiracy to impede the work of government employees.

The siege, which began Jan. 2, was led by Ammon Bundy and aided by Ryan Bundy, sons of Nevada militant leader Cliven Bundy, prosecutors say. The standoff left one protester dead and caused millions of dollars in damage.

U.S. District Court Judge Anna J. Brown, nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton 17 years ago, has been hearing pre-trial motions almost from the day the last of 26 self-declared sovereign citizens were arrested at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County. They claimed the site as the people’s, or state’s, property, contending the U.S. did not own it, despite the land deed held by the government.

The Bundy brothers and others were inspired by their father’s 2014 standoff against the Bureau of Land Management on federal grazing land in Nevada, in which they also participated, prosecutors say. Cliven Bundy refused to pay $1 million in grazing fees on the federal land that fed his cattle, insisting the government had no right to the land.

Cliven, 70, declared victory in what has been a more-than 20-year battle over land in Nevada when federal officers backed down. But after the Oregon standoff ended, the government belatedly went after him and others. He was arrested at the Portland airport en route to support his sons at the refuge and charged in the Nevada standoff, along with two other sons, David, 39, and Melvin, 42. He is in custody in Las Vegas awaiting trial next year. Ammon, 41, and Ryan, 44, also will stand trial in Las Vegas.

The unfolding Oregon case marks the first of two mass trials — the second is set for next year — stemming from the Malheur standoff, and Brown has tried to keep the process from bogging down in arcane legal arguments over “adverse possession” or complicated interpretations of the Founding Fathers’ intentions.

Though some defendants also face gun and theft charges, federal prosecutors, to prove conspiracy, will need to show only that the defendants interfered with the work of federal employees. Law enforcement officers and others who witnessed the 41-day siege are prepared to tell the court that refuge workers were run off by the defendants, prosecutors say. If convicted, the maximum sentence for interfering with a federal employee is six years.

Brown also is expected to have her hands full with more than a dozen attorneys representing or assisting the seven defendants (charges against an eighth defendant were dropped last week). A courtroom in the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse — named for the late U.S. senator once considered a vice presidential running mate to Richard Nixon — has been remodeled with defendants and attorneys given work stations with computers and microphones. They’ll face a jury of 12 — eight women and four men — and eight alternates. About 25 seats are set aside for the media and public on a first-come, first-served basis. Two other courtrooms with live audio and video feeds will host the expected crowd overflow.

The judge also must deal with three defendants who are representing themselves (with some assistance from appointed counsel). Ryan Bundy, for example, already has strained the judge’s patience by reportedly planning a jail escape and filing questionable motions, including one declaring himself an idiot. In one of her first legal moves, protester Shawna Cox, who was in the vehicle driven by occupier Robert LaVoy Finicum just before his shooting death by Oregon State Police, sued the government for damages “in excess of $666,666,666,666.66.”

Brown has told Cox not to take “screwball positions.” But the judge didn’t seem too hopeful about that and other courtroom slowdowns. Despite her attempts at tight control, she expects the trial to run for more than two months, and has cleared her calendar through Thanksgiving.