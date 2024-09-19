Man who took an ax to a fruit stand in a ‘reign of terror’ is ordered to pay vendors $2.8 million

The destruction of Jonathan Alvarez’s fruit stand was caught on video.

A Woodland Hills man who terrorized street vendors using violence, racist language and an ax must pay two victims a total of more than $2.8 million.

On Wednesday, a jury found Daniel McGuire guilty of assault, inflicting emotional distress and committing violent acts, among other offenses, against vendors Jonathan Alvarez and Tomas Leocadio — both of whom relied on their fruit stands as their sole source of income.

McGuire’s “reign of terror” took place between February and August 2022, attorney Christian Contreras wrote in court documents. During that period, McGuire repeatedly harassed vendors working at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Dumetz Road in Woodland Hills, the complaint states.

In March of that year, McGuire published and distributed a racist manifesto around the neighborhood, referring to fruit vendors as “sub-American illegal aliens,” “hardened criminals” and “cockroaches that need to be ground into the dirt,” according to the complaint.

The same month, McGuire “terrorized” Leocadio using racist and vulgar language, causing the vendor to remove his stand from the intersection, the complaint states.

That August, McGuire was captured on camera destroying Alvarez’s fruit stand with an ax.

In May 2022, local residents held a small rally in support of street vendors. Video captured from the event appeared to show McGuire yelling at demonstrators and spraying them with a garden hose.

In a statement provided to Fox 11 on Wednesday, the plaintiffs’ attorneys praised the jury’s ruling for sending a message that L.A. will not tolerate hate and violence against street vendors.

“This is a landmark street vendor verdict reflecting the communities’ support of street vendors and the rejection of racism, bigotry and hate against street vendors,” the statement said.

The civil jury trial, which took place in Van Nuys Courthouse East, found McGuire guilty of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. He was also found in violation of the Ralph and Bane acts — two California civil rights laws that offer protection from hate, violence and intimidation.

Alvarez is entitled to about $1.57 million in damages and Leocadio about $1.27 million, the jury decided.

