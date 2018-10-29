Synagogue shooting suspect is released from hospital and is set to appear in court

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was expected to make his first appearance in federal court Monday, facing a series of charges stemming from a rampage that left 11 dead over the weekend.
Robert Bowers, 46, is expected to appear before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Robert Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Bowers had been in Allegheny General Hospital, but spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said he was released at 9:45 a.m. Monday. He had been wounded in a shootout with police before being captured.
Bowers faces 29 counts, including murder with a firearm, and several hate crime charges such as obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Federal prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty.
Bowers is also facing state charges, including 11 counts of homicide.
The shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday left the predominantly Jewish community of Squirrel Hill shaken, and a vigil held Sunday night drew thousands and featured emotional comments — along with messages for peace.
Funerals for the 11 killed are scheduled to begin Tuesday. There were six wounded in the shooting.
Bowers had a history of posting anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant statements on social media, and his posts specifically mention a Jewish-founded nonprofit which helps resettle refugees from around the world. According to the federal charging document, he made statements during the shooting about wanting to kill Jews.