Pompeo heads to North Korea to press Kim on nuclear disarmament

Pompeo has had acrimonious words for reporters who have questioned what exactly Kim had agreed to. The statement Kim and Trump signed called for “complete” denuclearization but did not include two other elements of the U.S. government’s long-standing mantra that the process also be “verifiable” and “irreversible.” Pompeo told one reporter that it was, “frankly, ludicrous” to note that those terms were not present in the communique.