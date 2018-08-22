Conservative media, even on a dismal news day for Trump, stand by their man

Trump enjoys strong support from his base, despite the many troubles surrounding him — the special counsel’s Russia investigation and legal threats related to alleged affairs, among them. In a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll before this week’s events, his approval rating among Republican voters was 88%. Out the previous four presidents, only George W. Bush, in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, had a higher approval rating within his own party at the same point in his presidency.