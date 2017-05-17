Meet Robert Mueller, the former San Francisco lawyer chosen to lead the Trump-Russia investigation

Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, appointed independent special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election on Wednesday, has long enjoyed respect from both Democrats and Republicans.

Mueller, who took over the FBI a week before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, had a relentless style of management that began with 7 a.m. briefings each day. He avoided the spotlight and was credited with transforming the FBI and its mission.

Mueller, who served 12 years in the position, was the longest-serving FBI chief since J. Edgar Hoover. After the Sept. 11 attacks, Mueller worked to transform the bureau into an intelligence-driven agency designed to prevent, rather than react, to terrorism.

"Bob will be known as the most transformative director in the history of the FBI since Hoover," former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff told USA Today in 2013. "And I mean that in a good way."

Mueller came close to resigning over President George W. Bush’s electronic eavesdropping program and told agents not to engage in brutal interrogations being done by the CIA.

Some members of Congress criticized him when he headed the FBI for failing to share more information with the public.

The bombing of the 2013 Boston Marathon occurred under his watch, and he had to tell President Obama that two years earlier, the FBI had interviewed Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the architect of the attack, and closed its files on him.

Mueller, 72, grew up in a wealthy Manhattan family, graduated from Princeton University and received a law degree from the University of Virginia.

During the Vietnam War, he served as a Marine, led a rifle platoon and won a Bronze Star. He became chief of the FBI’s criminal division under the President George H.W. Bush and served as a federal prosecutor in San Francisco and Boston.

Northern California criminal defense lawyer Cristina Arguedas, who represented defendants in federal court in San Francisco, told the Los Angeles Times in 2001 that Mueller and the FBI were "the perfect marriage of a man to a job.”

"He's a law enforcement advocate to his bones,” Arguedas said. “He lives it and breathes it."

He was well-known for walking the halls of his San Francisco office early in the morning and late into the evening, doing mock roll calls to check on his staff.

Some viewed Mueller as overbearing, but former federal prosecutor Joseph Russoniello said his style was a product of his military training and self-control.

Mueller most recently was deeply involved in the Volkswagen litigation.

He oversaw settlement talks involving the car company, the government and plaintiffs’ lawyers. He also did the internal investigation for the NFL on how the league botched its handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case.

