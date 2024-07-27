Two ex-FBI officials settle lawsuits with Justice Department over leaked text messages

Two former FBI officials have settled lawsuits with the Justice Department to resolve claims that their privacy was violated when the department leaked to the news media text messages they had sent one another that disparaged former President Trump.

Two former FBI officials have settled lawsuits with the Justice Department, resolving claims that their privacy rights were violated when the department leaked to the news media text messages that they had sent one another that disparaged former President Trump.

Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence agent who played a crucial role in the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, on Friday settled his case for $1.2 million. Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who exchanged text messages with Strzok, also reached a separate settlement. Court records reviewed by the Associated Press show she is to be paid $800,000.

The two had sued the Justice Department over a 2017 episode in which officials shared copies with reporters of text messages that they had sent each other, including ones that described Trump as an “idiot” and a ”loathsome human” and that called the prospect of a Trump victory “terrifying.”

Strzok, who also investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, was fired after the text messages came to light. Page resigned. They alleged that department officials leaked the texts to promote a false narrative of anti-Trump bias within the FBI and to elevate the department’s status with Trump after his relentless attacks on then-Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

Justice Department inspector general reports examining the handling of the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations did not find evidence that partisan bias within the FBI influenced investigative decisions.

Trump attacked Strzok and Page for years, including during his presidency, calling them out by name at rallies and on social media.

Strzok has also sued the department over his termination, alleging that the FBI caved to “unrelenting pressure” from Trump when it fired him and that his 1st Amendment rights were violated. Those constitutional claims remain pending.

“This outcome is a critical step forward in addressing the government’s unfair and highly politicized treatment of Pete,” Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, said in a statement Friday announcing the settlement.

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment Friday.

“While I have been vindicated by this result, my fervent hope remains that our institutions of justice will never again play politics with the lives of their employees,” Page said in a statement.

Her attorneys said in a statement that “the evidence was overwhelming that the release of text messages to the press in December 2017 was for partisan political purposes and was against the law. ”

Tucker writes for the Associated Press. Los Angeles Times staff contributed to this report.