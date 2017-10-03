Trump arrives in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles with storm recovery

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, President Trump arrived Tuesday, bearing a message that the battered U.S. territory was not being slighted in its quest for recovery help.

Clad in a dark windbreaker and khaki pants, the president disembarked from Air Force One at Muniz Air National Guard Base and shook hands with military and civilian officials before holding an initial meeting with leaders of the recovery effort.

“Nobody’s ever seen anything like this,” the president said of the Category 4 storm that flattened large swaths of the island. But he struck an upbeat tone about the response to date — “Amazing job,” he told the assembled officials, who in turn praised his administration.

Earlier in the day, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello had pointed to nascent signs of recovery, but said he would seek to convey the enormous scope of the disaster to the visiting president.

“We need more help,” the governor told reporters in San Juan as Trump was en route. “It’s 3.4 million U.S. citizens who we need to get that water, that food — we still need to do a lot more.”

Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from the devastating hurricane that raked the island on Sept. 20, knocking out the power grid, snatching away cellphone service, isolating dozens of rural communities and leaving hundreds of thousands scrambling for food, water, medicine, cash and gasoline.

Leaving Washington, Trump again hailed his administration’s recovery efforts in the territory, shrugging off criticism that the initial federal response was less robust than similar efforts when hurricanes struck Texas and Florida.

"It's now acknowledged what a great job we've done," Trump told reporters at the White House as he and First Lady Melania Trump prepared to depart the White House by helicopter before their flight to San Juan aboard Air Force One.

"In Texas and in Florida, we get an A-plus,” the president said. “And I'll tell you what — I think we've done just as good in Puerto Rico.”

The president made a seeming attempt to back away from days of Twitter attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, which had set off a heated backlash from critics.

Embarking on his trip, Trump said the mayor had "come back a long way,” though without detailing what in Cruz’s stance had changed. The mayor drew Trump’s ire last week with strongly worded public pleas to ramp up the relief effort.

In his departure remarks in Washington, Trump also voiced implicit criticism of Puerto Rican officials not heard during visits to Texas or Florida, saying that “at a local level, they have to give us more help.”

In San Juan, the governor told reporters at the convention center pressed into use as an emergency-operations hub that his talks with Trump would be “very storm-centric: what has happened, what do we need right now and what do we need to rebuild toward the future.”

Despite continuing dire need, Rossello pointed to some improving conditions. The average wait for gas was reduced from seven hours to an hour this week, he said. About 40% of the population had cellphone service and more than half now have running water, he said.

Federally directed aid to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands has dramatically picked up in recent days. But critics point to initial slowness in waiving the Jones Act, which restricts foreign-flagged shipping in U.S. waters, coupled with a delay in appointing an on-the-ground military commander to coordinate relief and a lag in dispatching a Navy hospital vessel, the Comfort.

Cruz, who has made no direct response to Trump’s Twitter attacks, was among those who shook hands with the president on his arrival, but she was not among the officials invited to speak during his initial talks.

Over the weekend, Trump derided the mayor’s “poor leadership” and implied that Puerto Ricans were not doing enough to help themselves. He also indirectly slammed the mayor in a tweet decrying “politically motivated ingrates” who criticized the scope and scale of the initial relief effort.

Rossello has praised the administration for “working tirelessly” since Hurricane Maria blew through, but also stressed ongoing need.

“We all recognize we need to do a lot more,” he said.

Staff writer Hennessy-Fiske reported from San Juan and staff writer King from Washington.

