Advertisement

Confederate statue on North Carolina campus toppled by protesters

By Associated Press
Aug 20, 2018 | 7:55 PM
| CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
Confederate statue on North Carolina campus toppled by protesters
A Confederate statue known as "Silent Sam" was toppled by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. (Gerry Broome / Associated Press)

The controversial “Silent Sam” statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina has been toppled by protesters.

WRAL-TV reports that more than 300 people gathered at Peace and Justice Plaza about 7:30 p.m. on Monday before marching to the Confederate statue's base and calling for its removal. At 9 p.m., protesters marched down Franklin Street before returning to the statue's base. By 9:30 p.m., “Silent Sam” was down.

Advertisement

There were tense moments between police and protesters. One person was arrested and charged with concealing his face during a public rally and resisting arrest.

Students, faculty and alumni have called the statue a racist image and asked officials to remove it.

The statue was given to the university by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909. It was erected in 1913.

Advertisement
Advertisement