Confederate statue on North Carolina campus toppled by protesters

The controversial “Silent Sam” statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina has been toppled by protesters.
WRAL-TV reports that more than 300 people gathered at Peace and Justice Plaza about 7:30 p.m. on Monday before marching to the Confederate statue's base and calling for its removal. At 9 p.m., protesters marched down Franklin Street before returning to the statue's base. By 9:30 p.m., “Silent Sam” was down.
There were tense moments between police and protesters. One person was arrested and charged with concealing his face during a public rally and resisting arrest.
Students, faculty and alumni have called the statue a racist image and asked officials to remove it.
The statue was given to the university by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909. It was erected in 1913.