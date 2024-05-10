USC graduation unfolds amid tight security and standing ovation for canceled valedictorian

Fireworks explode at the “Trojan Family Graduate Celebration” at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night. The traditional main stage ceremony at Alumni Park was canceled due to campus unrest.

Asna Tabassum won’t be giving her valedictorian speech Friday at the USC graduation, but she still got a long and loud standing ovation from her peers.

Students clad in graduation gowns cheered at length when the university’s valedictorian was acknowledged during the student recognition awards ceremony Thursday afternoon. She stood, laughed and pretended to check her watch as the applause continued.

USC President Carol Folt canceled Tabassum’s commencement speech last month after the university received threats related to a pro-Palestinian link on her Instagram account. Amid ongoing turmoil over campus protests, Folt canceled the main stage commencement ceremony, which would have taken place Friday, an event that typically draws about 65,000 people to the Los Angeles campus.

After students set up a pro-Palestinian encampment and demanded that USC end its financial ties with Israel, Folt and her team called in the Los Angeles Police Department and 93 people were arrested. On Sunday morning, police cleared a second encampment, but no arrests were made.

Diplomas will be handed out Friday during individual school events. But rather than an open campus, tickets are required, guests must pass through security checkpoints and metal detectors, and they must also carry their belongings in clear bags. Since the Sunday encampment sweep, officers from several law enforcement agencies have been stationed at the center of campus.

Tabassum, a biomedical engineering major, is expected to attend graduation ceremonies Friday morning at the Viterbi School of Engineering.

Thursday’ standing ovation served as a joyful moment that cut through the air of disappointment that many graduates and their parents have felt in the lead-up to graduation.

Tabassum released her speech through student media at 8 a.m. on Friday, roughly when she would have spoken during the scrapped main stage ceremony.

“President Folt, Provost Guzman, faculty, staff, families and fellow Class of 2024: It is my honor to stand before you today as your Valedictorian.

“I am filled with gratitude to have the privilege of,” it says before being cut off by several blocks of blacked-out text, symbolizing how she was silenced.

“Congratulations, Class of 2024,” it ends, before more blacked-out words. “Thank you.”

Much of the uncertainty of the preceding weeks remained just below the surface on Thursday night during an alternative graduation party dubbed “Trojan Family Graduate Celebration” at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC families enjoy a drone show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The event was billed as an “electric atmosphere” — capped at six tickets per graduate — featuring a drone show, fireworks and a “special gift” for the Class of 2024: a hat from rap star Travis Scott’s collegiate clothing brand. The university had pitched the event as a “Southern California-style” celebration to compensate for the loss of the main stage ceremony with a valedictorian, keynote speeches and the presentation of honorary degrees.

This week, Folt and Provost Andrew Guzman were censured by the Academic Senate, a body of representatives for USC faculty. The members cited “widespread dissatisfaction and concern among the faculty about administrative actions and decisions surrounding protests and commencement.”

Folt has defended her actions and said in an interview with The Times that campus safety is her “North Star.”

“For me, I have a very clear North Star: that I am the person at the university, no matter how complicated the issue and how much I empathize with everybody involved — which has been true for me — I still in the end have to sit back and say, ‘What can I do to keep my campus and my people as safe as possible?’ ”

Security at the Coliseum leading up to Thursday’s event was tight.

Graduates head to pared-down ceremonies at USC on Wednesday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

No demonstrations disrupted Thursday night’s event, although speakers and attendees acknowledged the tense campus climate. A campus spokesperson said more than 22,000 people attended.

Jack Callahan, who was decked out in USC gear, flew out with his family from Buffalo, N.Y., to watch his daughter Kiera graduate. Callahan was glad the university hosted a “big event to celebrate the graduates” after the family was initially disappointed to learn about the main stage commencement’s cancellation.

“I loved the camaraderie, the spirit and the drone show,” Callahan said. But Kiera, who studied psychology, would have preferred the real graduation.

“I thought it was cute,” she said. “It was nice that they did something. But it doesn’t replace commencement.”