'Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose,' says pilot after taking passenger plane that crashed near Seattle

The man who took and flew a passenger plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had been with Horizon Air for more than three years and had passed all security clearances to be in the area of the parked aircraft, authorities said Saturday.
But investigators are still trying to understand why the 29-year-old man decided to take the 76-seat Horizon Air Q400 turboprop plane for a what appeared to be joy ride Friday night that included a barrel roll before it crashed into a wooded area on Ketron Island south of Seattle.
Whether the crash was intentional is among the many questions facing investigators. According to dispatch audio reviewed by the Seattle Times, the man cryptically told air traffic controllers: “I’ve got a lot of people that care about me. It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it, until now.”
The FBI special agent in charge in Washington state, Jay Tabb, said Saturday that dozens of investigators were combing the crash site, where it is believed the man died. Officials have not released the man’s name.
“We are diligently investigating this matter,” Tabb said. “We will get to the bottom of it.”
It is believed he was the only one in the plane, but Tabb said that investigators haven’t confirmed that at the crash site. Officials with Horizon Air said the plane had not been scheduled to fly and was parked at a cargo parking area at the airport.
Horizon Air President and Chief Executive Gary Beck said the man had worked his shift that day and was believed to be in full uniform at the time the plane was taken. Horizon is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, whose chairman and CEO, Brad Tilden, would not confirm the name of the employee, but said he had all the security clearances and badges needed to access the aircraft.
The man was a baggage handler and also was authorized to tow aircraft. Officials said he rotated the plane 180 degrees using a push-back tractor so he could taxi it to a takeoff point.
Michael Ehl, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s director of operations, said 75 flights were delayed, nine flights were diverted to other airports and five flights were canceled due to the incident. He said operations at the airport returned to normal at 1 a.m.
Ehl said the man who took the plane was authorized to be in the vicinity of the parked aircraft.
“He was totally credentialed,” Ehl said. “He had access to that area legitimately.”
The plane made an unauthorized takeoff from the airport at 7:32 p.m. and crashed on Ketron Island, about five miles southwest of Tacoma, after the renegade pilot bantered erratically with air traffic controllers who pleaded with him to land the plane, according to officials and dispatch. Officials said they lost contact with him at 8:47 p.m.
“This is probably jail time for life, huh?” said the man, identified on the radio as Rich, according to dispatch audio reviewed by the Seattle Times. “I would hope it is for a guy like me.”
“Oh, Richard,” said an air traffic controller, “We’re not going to worry or think about that. But could you start a left turn please?”
At one point, the pilot said: “I’m gonna land it, in a safe kind of manner. I think I’m gonna try to do a barrel roll, and if that goes good, I’m just gonna nose down and call it a night.”
Two F-15s fighter jets were scrambled from Portland, Ore., during the unauthorized flight.
Airline officials and investigators said they didn’t believe the man had a pilot’s license and couldn’t confirm whether he’d learned to do some of the daring maneuvers in the plane from a flight simulator computer program. Beck said some of the maneuvers were “incredible.”
Paul Rinaldi, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Assn., on Saturday praised the controllers who worked to assist him in the air.
In a statement, Rinaldi said of one of the controllers: “The recordings of the incident display his exceptional professionalism and his calm and poised dedication to the task at hand that is a hallmark of our air traffic controller workforce nationwide.”
Debra Eckrote, Western Pacific regional chief of the National Transportation Safety Board, said agents were looking for flight data recorders and the remains of the airline employee.
The cockpit voice recorder could prove useful, Eckrote said. “We already have the air traffic and pilot communications, but he might have been talking to himself in the cockpit,” she said.
Eckrote said the wrecked plane is highly fragmented. The wings had ripped off and the fuselage was positioned upside down. It went down in a heavily wooded area with thick underbrush.
First responders Friday night cleared a path to the wreckage, she said. A fire sparked by the crash was out by daylight.
The plane did not hit any structures, according to an Alaska Airlines statement. Ketron Island is primarily undeveloped, with a few homes toward the north end of the island, according to a Pierce County website.