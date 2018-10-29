'We're living in a different era': Synagogues renew debate over armed guards and security after Pittsburgh shooting

Security at U.S. synagogues has increased in waves, mostly in reaction to attacks and threats. After a white supremacist fired shots into the North Valley Jewish Community Center in Granada Hills in August 1999, injuring five, Jewish centers around the country implemented new protective measures. That increased further after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. When tensions have flared between Israelis and Palestinians, synagogues have typically upped security in response to potential threats. Many temples have also increased protection in the last two years amid historically high numbers of anti-Semitic incidents.