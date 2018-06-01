Woman arrested in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy; gunman sought

Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to the death of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy who was shot while responding to a call by a resident about a suspicious car.
In a statement Wednesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it had developed information that 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles had "participated in the incident."
Castro-Miles has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker. She remains in custody at the county jail. It's not immediately known if she has an attorney.
Authorities are still searching for suspect Steven Joshua Wiggins. The reward for information leading to his arrest has increased to $12,500. They consider him armed and dangerous.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said Baker had been with the Dickson County sheriff's office for 10 years and worked his way up the ranks quickly. Baker is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Bledsoe said his agency has lost a brother, and the community has lost a hero.