In Texas it was another anti-Trump immigration protest. Then the tears began to flow

“It’s very tragic that moms and dads are being separated from their kids and that we have people in that court that are being criminalized for just seeking asylum, for seeking our protection,” said Astrid Dominguez, director of the Texas ACLU’s Border Rights Center. “But we’re happy to know that all of you are with us — the people on that border are not alone, the mother and the children that have been separated are not alone, because y’all are with us here today.”