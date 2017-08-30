Judge blocks implementation of controversial Texas law banning sanctuary cities

A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday temporarily halted the implementation of a controversial new state law which seeks to outlaw so-called sanctuary cities.

The law, Senate Bill 4, which had been set to take effect on Friday, allows local law enforcement to ask about the immigration status of anyone who is legally detained or arrested, including people who are stopped for minor traffic violations.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio granted a preliminary injunction in response to a lawsuit filed by five Texas cities, as well as several counties and sheriffs, who challenged its constitutionality.

The injunction prevents implementation of the statute—which opponents call the “show your papers” law — while the lawsuit challenging it makes its way through the courts.

“There is overwhelming evidence by local officials, including local law enforcement, that SB 4 will erode public trust and make many communities and neighborhoods less safe,” Garcia wrote in his order.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, would also require local police to comply with federal immigration requests to detain people suspected of being in the country illegally. Police chiefs and county sheriffs who refuse could face harsh fines or spend up to a year in jail.

"Local police officers are going to enforce to the hilt, because why take a chance?” Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union representing the small border city of El Cenizo, told the court during oral arguments on the legal challenge in June.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson