'Caravan-related exercise' on the Texas border canceled because of election day concerns

Seeing uniformed troops on the border isn’t new: National Guard units were sent to the border last spring, and more than 2,100 remain. But Guard troops were instructed to remain low-profile, supporting agents but not pursuing or detaining immigrants. This week, the Pentagon said more than 7,000 active-duty troops will eventually have a far more visible role in supporting the border operation, with the largest group — 2,600 — in Texas, where their preparations with Border Patrol have stirred controversy and concern.