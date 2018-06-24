Contrasting views as Trump visits Nevada: 'Best president we've ever had' to fears that 'it could get worse'

This is America — Martinez and McCool. People separated by distance, distrust and and a divide that has seemed increasingly unbridgeable in a state that has been identified as a political and ideological battleground for November’s midterm election. Trump came to the Silver State to help Sen. Dean Heller get reelected. Heller is locked in a fight with Democrat Jacky Rosen, a Nevada congresswoman, and he is considered to be one of the more vulnerable Republicans in the Senate.