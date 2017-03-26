Suspect identified in Las Vegas Strip shooting

A 55-year-old man who surrendered after police said he killed one person and injured another during an hours-long standoff on the Las Vegas Strip is being held in Clark County Jail pending a bail hearing set for Monday, according to police and jail records.

Rolando Cardenas was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a vehicle and burglary with possession of a firearm, the records show.

As of Sunday, no bail had been set on the murder and attempted murder charges. The other two charges had bail amounts set at $20,000 each.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the standoff began about 11 a.m. Saturday, when the department received calls about a man firing a handgun indiscriminately on the second level of a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Portions of the Las Vegas Strip were closed for about seven hours while the suspect barricaded himself on the bus, disrupting a busy weekend that included people arriving to watch and wager on the March Madness college basketball tournament and a much-publicized appearance by the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, who were facing the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field. He eventually surrendered to police.

Police said Saturday’s homicide was the city’s 35th for 2017. No motive had been determined for the shooting, although authorities ruled out any link to terrorism.

