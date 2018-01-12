Search warrants reveal Las Vegas gunman had more than 20 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammo in his hotel room

The gunman who opened fire on a music festival from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino came to Las Vegas armed with an arsenal — more than 20 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his room and more than 1,000 rounds and 100 pounds of explosive material in his vehicle, according to search warrants unsealed Friday.

Authorities also recovered 18 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds found at Stephen Paddock’s house in Mesquite, Nev. A “large quantity of firearms” was recovered from another residence he had in Reno.

A federal judge unsealed more than 300 pages of search warrants related to the mass shooting Oct. 1 that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds, but the documents do little to reveal what prompted the attack. Instead, they demonstrate how authorities continue to seek answers to many questions surrounding Paddock’s actions and motive.

The search warrants covered electronic accounts of Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. They had been sealed for months, but lawyers for several media companies, including the Los Angeles Times, argued for the release of the information.

Danley has not been charged in the attack, but according to an affidavit, she was “identified thus far as the most likely person who aided or abetted Stephen Paddock based on her informing law enforcement that her fingerprints would likely be found on the ammunition used during the attack.”

One warrant for Paddock’s hotel room resulted in the recovery of three cellphones. Two were unlocked, but “neither contained significant information that allowed investigators to determine the full scope of Stephen Paddock’s planning and preparation for the attack.”

The third phone, however, was unable to be unlocked.

Paddock unleashed a rain of bullets into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. He ultimately shot himself in the head while in the room.

Warrants also showed that investigators found an email address identified by investigators as Paddock’s where he received a message from an account identified as CentralPark4804@gmail.com that read, “for a thrill try out bumpfire ar’s with 100 round magazine.”

“Investigators believe these communications may have been related to the eventual attack that occurred at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas,” the court document read.

It appears Paddock exchanged emails with himself, a fact that puzzled investigators.

"Investigators have been unable to figure out why Stephen Paddock would be exchanging messages related to weapons that were utilized in the attack between two of his email accounts. Conversely, if the Target Account was not controlled by Stephen Paddock, investigators need to determine who was communicating with him about weapons that were used in the attack," according to a warrant.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey said she saw no reason to keep the warrants unsealed — especially since lawyers with the federal government did not oppose the unsealing, with some minor redactions.

However, 10 pages were kept under seal pending a hearing in state court Tuesday morning.

CAPTION Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . CAPTION Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . CAPTION He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. CAPTION "This is going to be a long and difficult journey" - Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown "This is going to be a long and difficult journey" - Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown CAPTION The death toll from massive debris flows that buried homes and cars under a torrent of mud and boulders rose to 17 in Montecito. The death toll from massive debris flows that buried homes and cars under a torrent of mud and boulders rose to 17 in Montecito. CAPTION Issa becomes second California Republican to announce retirement as Democrats look to reclaim house. Issa becomes second California Republican to announce retirement as Democrats look to reclaim house.

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero

UPDATES:

7:10 p.m.: This article was updated with details from the warrants on weapons and ammunition.

This article was originally published at 5:05 p.m.