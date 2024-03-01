Body of homicide victim found in Nevada desert 40 years ago identified as California man

The body of a homicide victim found in the Nevada desert about 40 years ago was identified as a California man, Albert Matas.

The body of a homicide victim found in the Nevada desert more than 40 years ago has been identified as a California man, authorities announced this week.

The man was identified as Albert Matas of Commerce with the help of DNA evidence, authorities said. His family had lost all contact with him in September 1978.

In October 1980, Nye County Sheriff’s deputies found the remains of an unknown adult male on a dirt road about a mile east of Interstate 95 and about 60 miles south of Tonopah, Nev., according to a Nevada State Police news release. The subsequent investigation determined that the man was a homicide victim and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

The Nevada State Police tried to identify the man but there were no leads, according to the release. The mitochondrial DNA from the victim was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

A spokesperson for the Nevada State Police told SFGATE that the investigation division tried to identify the victim through dental records, fingerprints, news releases and evidentiary items from the scene.

The FBI, Nevada State Police and NamUS eventually sought the assistance of Othram, a company specializing in forensic genealogy, in order to conduct advanced DNA testing of the remains of the man.

The man was then identified as Matas in December 2023, authorities said. It is not clear why authorities waited until now to release his name.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Nevada State Police at 775-684-7456.