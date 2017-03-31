Strong winds whip through Las Vegas, damage casino signs and topple trucks

Strong winds continued to buffet the Las Vegas Valley on Friday — a day after gusts wreaked havoc by delaying flights, toppling four large trucks, uprooting trees and destroying at least one casino marquee.

Alex Boothe, intern meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said powerful winds in the spring aren't unusual, but Thursday’s wind speeds were the highest the region had experienced since 2012.

“It was higher than we’re used to,” Boothe said. “It’s been a little while.”

The winds were strong enough to force the National Weather Service to issue a Dust Warning as well as a High Wind Warning. Boothe said that occurs when visibility is a quarter-mile or less and winds are sustained at 40 mph or gusts top 58 mph for at least an hour. The last Dust Warning issued here was in September.

Boothe said peak winds hit 84 mph at Desert Inn Road and Highway 215 near Summerlin — a community about 20 minutes west of The Strip. Video posted on social media from travelers near Red Rock Canyon showed cars pulling over as visibility deteriorated.

Four trucks were blown over on roads during the peak winds, causing some traffic delays on Interstate 15, where lanes were closed by St. Rose Parkway exit near M Resort Spa Casino for about three hours before re-opening Thursday evening.

The winds mangled the Main Street Station casino sign, leaving it tilting to one side and sustaining some missing pieces.

Workers clear debris John Locher / AP Workers clear debris from a tree that fell during a severe wind storm in Las Vegas. Workers clear debris from a tree that fell during a severe wind storm in Las Vegas. (John Locher / AP)

Crews on Friday had laid the sign flat and roped off the area, according to Boyd Gaming spokesman David Strow.

“It is beyond repair,” he said. “That sign will be gone.”

He said it had been there since the 1980s and the casino would be looking into designing and replacing it. Several other signs were damaged around The Strip as well, including the marquee at a large souvenir shop.

Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino took on some damage near its food court when a gust knocked down an 8-by-10 foot construction wall — forcing it to close off a small gambling area for about three hours.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Yvette Monet said the construction area was part of the Monte Carlo’s $450-million upgrade — including the launch of Park MGM Hotel currently scheduled for late next year.

Monet said there was a minor injury during the collapse, but the person was treated on site.

The winds also forced some attractions on The Strip to close, including all of the rides atop the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino. Elevator rides up to the 1,149-foot high observation deck remained open, however.

McCarran International Airport saw flights delayed during the peak winds that reached 60 mph and spokeswoman Christine Crews said 18 flights were diverted Thursday due to the weather. By Friday afternoon, flight delays were less than 15 minutes.

Around the Las Vegas Valley, some streets were blocked by fallen trees and Clark County officials said they responded to about 60 calls. Local television news reports showed one tree had fallen onto a home, collapsing part of its roof. Video on social media showed trampolines, barbecues and patio furniture being blown across streets and yards.

Nevada Power reported Friday it was still attempting to restore power to customers after about 50,000 were left in the dark due to the wind damage.

Unlike Phoenix, where dust storms approach like dirt tsunamis and blanket the area, Boothe said Las Vegas is more insulated because it’s surrounded by mountains. Those severe dust storms — called haboobs — are more likely to occur in Phoenix because it has fewer barriers to stop the wind from picking up dirt and blowing it through the air.

Boothe said that by Saturday, the winds in Las Vegas should be “breezy.”

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero

