Wisconsin voters oust longtime Gov. Scott Walker

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin governor’s once rising star flickered out, losing a bid for reelection to a third four-year term to Tony Evers, a genial but spotlight-shy state schools superintendent who fit squarely into what one voter called the “vanilla cardboard” candidate model that Democrats have tended to put up against Walker. One difference: Evers had name recognition and pedigree, having been elected three times statewide to the schools job.