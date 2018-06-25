Pentagon to build tent camps for migrants at two military bases in Texas

The Trump administration has ordered the Pentagon to build tent camps at two U.S. military bases in Texas to temporarily house migrants who cross the southern border, two Defense Department officials said Monday.
The camps will be built at Fort Bliss, an Army base in El Paso near the U.S.-Mexico border, and at Goodfellow Air Force Base, which is near San Angelo in central Texas.
The facility at Fort Bliss will hold families with adults who face criminal charges, while Goodfellow will be used to hold children who arrive on the U.S. border without a parent, one of the officials said.
It’s unclear how many people the camps will be constructed to hold. Initial construction of the facilities could be completed next month, one of the officials said.