18-year-old banned from her high school graduation ceremony because she's pregnant

A Maryland high school senior has been barred from participating in her school's graduation ceremony because she is pregnant.

News reports say 18-year-old Maddi Runkles was barred from the June 2 ceremony at the Heritage Academy in Hagerstown because she violated the school's code of conduct by having premarital sex. Runkles discovered she was pregnant in January.

After the pregnancy became known, officials at the small private Christian school suspended Runkles for two days and removed her from her student council position.

Runkles' father sat on the Heritage board of directors and recused himself from decisions involving his daughter. But he ultimately quit the board to protest how she was treated.

Runkles says she believes she has been treated more harshly than students who have been suspended for other reasons. The father of her baby doesn't attend Heritage Academy, Runkles said.

The two don't plan on marrying. The antiabortion organization Students for Life says Runkles shouldn't be punished for her pregnancy, but should be praised for choosing to keep the baby.

The New York Times quoted Heritage Academy Administrator David Hobbs as saying in a statement that the matter is "an internal issue about which much prayer and discussion has taken place." The statement was issued on behalf of the school's board of directors.

ALSO

Months in, Betsy DeVos still has no answers on major education issues

Four California high school students sue district over suspensions for ‘liking' racist Instagram posts

Janelle Monáe gives graduates her three secrets to life, while Will Ferrell sings Whitney Houston