Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: Doesn’t Huntington Beach have something better to do than harass transgender kids?

Huntington Beach City Council members
Huntington Beach Mayor Grace Van Der Mark, center, and City Council members at a meeting in January.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share via

Less than 2% of U.S. teenagers identify as transgender. It would be safe to guess that a lot of them tell their parents sooner or later; if they want any form of medical or surgical intervention, they need parental consent. Others simply feel a strong enough bond with their parents to share what’s going on and seek support.

The remainder — transgender students who are not ready to tell their parents, sometimes with very good reason — are a tiny portion of the student population. Yet in a few under-informed spots in California, you’d think that transgender secrecy was an issue as vital to public education as illiteracy.

ORANGE CA SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 - Miran Magptyan, left, supporter of transgender notification policy, confronts protestor Micki Simon, right, outside the Orange Unified School District board meeting, Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Orange, California. The Orange Unified School District board will consider a policy Thursday that would require parental notification is their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Phew. Anti-transgender measure won’t be on the November ballot

It’s a relief that California voters won’t have to face the discriminatory anti-transgender initiative on the November ballot. But the debate isn’t over yet.

May 31, 2024

A few school districts flouted state rules by passing requirements that teachers and other school staff tell parents about gender-identity changes by their kids, such as using different names or pronouns. The Legislature decided to put the kibosh on any such attempts to intimidate students and school employees. In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1955, which allows staff to keep students’ records about such matters confidential.

Advertisement

You’d think school districts would drop it and get on with the business of education. That’s what the public apparently wants. In two of those districts — Orange and Temecula Valley unified — anti-transgender board members were recalled by voters in June.

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing.

Opinion

Editorial: Don’t foist transgender anxiety on these Olympic boxers. They are women

The gender of Olympic boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting have been unfairly questioned. They are women -- and always have been. The false rumors and nastiness about them on social media are unconscionable

Aug. 6, 2024

But another transgender-obsessed school board, Chino Valley Unified, is suing the state over that law. And now, the Huntington Beach City Council — no stranger to weird municipal policy — has stuck its toe into this culture war issue with a proposal to become a “Parents’ Right to Know” city.

The City Council wasted more than four hours on the subject Tuesday, giving the floor to sometimes vitriolic speakers — many of whom might not have even been city residents — with opinions on something that will have no effect. In the end, the conservative majority on the council voted to go forward with an ordinance.

Advertisement
Huntington Beach, CA, Saturday, November 21, 2020 - As Covid-19 cases reach record numbers in the U.S. and California, hundreds gather at the pier and Pacific Coast Highway to protest a State mandated curfew of 10 pm. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Huntington Beach’s MAGA message to the world

Two measures passed last week — to allow use of voter ID and ban Pride and other flags on city property — don’t make Huntington Beach very welcoming.

March 12, 2024

The exact reach of the ordinance planned by the council isn’t clear, but the idea is to require teachers to tell parents if their kids change their gender identity. It’s unknown if it would have any effect because the city doesn’t have jurisdiction over how the schools are run. A municipal law wouldn’t go very far if it prohibited teachers from teaching algebra, for example.

Of course, on a real-life scale, many parents do know — by being the kind of parents whose kids feel comfortable telling them important things. And parents whose children are afraid to tell them because they fear rejection, or verbal or even physical abuse, aren’t going to change their kids’ gender identity as a result. The students will simply keep it a secret from all adults and become more isolated, sometimes dangerously so.

Huntington Beach, California October 17, 2023-Opponents of the book ban issue hold signs during a Huntington Beach city council meeting Tuesday night. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Huntington Beach will let neighbors censor neighbors’ reading choices. That’s wrong

Giving residents censorship rights over librarians and the public crosses a clear line that should never be breached.

Oct. 30, 2023

“The governor can raise his children the way he wants,” Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark said in an interview. “I will raise my children the way I want…. He needs to stick his nose out of our business.”

Advertisement

But it is Van Der Mark — who also was the force behind a new public-library policy that will have a panel of people who might have no library or literary expertise deciding which books the city library can buy — who is inserting her beliefs into areas where they don’t belong. The City Council does not run the schools — the school districts do. (A few districts serve Huntington Beach students.) And teachers have enough to do. It is not their job to interject themselves into potentially sensitive family matters.

Doesn’t the city have something better it could do, such as offer recreation and mental health programs that build strong and positive bonds between teenagers and their parents, so that kids feel safe sharing what’s on their minds? Or possibly even ensure that its residents have access to books deemed worthy by city librarians?

More to Read

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement