6.9 earthquake strikes Hawaii

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Hawaii Island Friday, with its epicenter at the heart of the newly erupting Kilauea volcano.
The earthquake could be felt across the state, including Oahu, the home of the state capital of Honolulu.
The earthquake occurred around 12:32 p.m. Officials did not expect a damaging tsunami.
"It caused a lot of shaking in Hilo. There's been some minor sea level fluctuations and we do not expect a damaging tsunami," said Cindi Preller, a geologist at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor.