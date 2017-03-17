Explosion destroys home in Washington, D.C., suburb

A house in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital was leveled before dawn Friday by a thunderous explosion heard for miles around, shattering windows and causing other damage to several nearby homes, authorities said.

The explosion rocked the sleepy Washington, D.C., bedroom community of Rockville about 1 a.m. and scattered debris widely, an official said.

Authorities said they had no reports of any injuries but neighbors said a man lived in the home and investigators did not know his status or if the house was occupied at the time of the blast.

A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman described the home damage as “catastrophic” and added the cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

“It's just a pile of debris; it's just a pile of bricks. There's not anything left of the house,” said the agency's chief spokesman, Pete Piringer, speaking with The Associated Press from the scene. “I've heard there were calls from miles away, people calling.”

He said the explosion in the community just north of the nation's capital left a “large debris field” with windows broken in several houses all around.

Piringer said the blast scattered debris widely in a neighborhood of Rockville, a community north of the nation's capital. About 75 firefighters rushed to the scene and put out a fire in the rubble in about 20 minutes, he added.

“The status of the occupant is unknown,” he said, adding authorities had no further information. But he said investigators would be exhaustively checking the rubble after daybreak.

Piringer also said there were no reports of any gas leaks before the blast. He added that gas and power company workers have since gone to turn off utilities at the home and nearby as a safety precaution.

He added that several neighbors were displaced because of the damage.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption Family members wait for release of Andrew Leander Wilson after 32 years of incarceration Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Caption Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca found guilty of obstruction of justice Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Andrew Leander Wilson Release Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Caption President Trump's budget calls for deep cuts The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall. The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall.

ALSO

Trump takes aim at 'sanctuary cities' with a proposal to cut more than $200 million in local funds

Trump embraces the blame game, while brushing aside some inconvenient realities

Trump faces major hurdles — and his own words — in challenging rulings against his new travel ban