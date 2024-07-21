Hawarden fire burns structures, forces residents to flee in Riverside County

A vegetation fire erupted in the area of Hawarden Drive and Mary Street in Riverside and grew to more than 500 acres.

A pair of fast-burning vegetation fires ignited Sunday in Riverside County, rapidly scorching hundreds of acres of brush, causing evacuations and reportedly burning several structures.

South of downtown Riverside, the Hawarden fire had burned more than 500 acres by around late afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Video from the scene showed several homes burned and residents fleeing the area.

Riverside County officials issued an evacuation order for areas around Eagle Crest Court, Chartwell Drive, Horace Street and Hawarden Drive. A receiving center was set up at the Orange Terrace Community Center.

The Eagle fire erupted at Cajalco and Eagle Canyon roads, east of Corona, at about 2:15 p.m. and quickly grew to more than 320 acres, spurring evacuation orders as well as warnings, according to Cal Fire.

About 145 personnel were battling the fire Sunday afternoon, with 22 engines and a water-dropping helicopter, according to the agency.

The fire was 0% contained.