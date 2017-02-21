No injuries amid gunfire reports at hospital, Houston police chief says

No one has been found injured and there was no evidence of a shooting amid reports that shots were fired inside the hospital at the Texas Medical Center, according the police chief in Houston.

Chief Art Acevedo says his officers were making a second search of Ben Taub Hospital, one of the city's major trauma centers.

Police began receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of officers and SWAT team members are at the hospital.

Television images from helicopters showed dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appeared to have been evacuated on gurneys or in wheelchairs.

The hospital has nearly 500 beds and its trauma center treats more than 100,000 emergency patients each year.

ALSO

Sweeping new immigration guidelines emphasize more enforcement, deportations

Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart News after critics say his comments endorsed pedophilia

Bull dies after escaping slaughterhouse and leading police on chase through New York City streets

UPDATES:

1:25 p.m.: This article was updated with reports that there was no evidence of a shooting.

This article was originally published at 1:15 p.m.