McConnell defers action on Senate healthcare vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he is deferring consideration of the GOP healthcare bill.

McConnell had planned action on the controversial bill next week. But Sen. John McCain announced Saturday that he would be staying in Arizona after surgery for a blood clot.

McCain's absence put the measure in jeopardy in the closely divided Senate.

A close vote had already been predicted to pass the GOP healthcare bill, with all Democrats and independents coming out against it and some Republicans opposed or undecided. With the GOP holding a 52-48 majority, they can afford to lose only two Republicans. Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie for final passage.

Two Republicans, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, have already said they'll vote against the measure.

McConnell and other GOP leaders have been urging senators to, at least, vote in favor of opening debate, which would allow senators to offer amendments. In recent days, GOP leaders have expressed optimism that they were getting closer to a version that could pass the Senate.

In Phoenix, Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors said McCain underwent a "minimally invasive" procedure to remove the nearly 2-inch blood clot above his left eye and that the surgery went "very well," according to a hospital statement.

McCain was reported to be resting comfortably at his home in Arizona. He was advised by doctors to remain there next week, his office said in a statement Saturday. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in the next several days.

McCain is a three-time survivor of melanoma. Records of his medical exams released in 2008, when he was the GOP candidate for president, showed that he has had precancerous skin lesions removed. McCain also underwent a procedure to remove early-stage squamous cell carcinoma, an easily curable skin cancer, according to the records.

