Melania Trump visits Texas detention centers housing migrant children

The first lady's stop at Upbring New Hope Children's Center in McAllen came the morning after President Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating these families. She may also visit a second facility later in the day where children housed in cages were seen by the Associated Press last week. Trump had come under pressure to stop the practice, including from GOP allies and the first lady herself, following a public outcry sparked by widespread images of children held in fence-like structures.