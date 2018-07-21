Survivors recount deadly Missouri duck boat sinking

Coleman's husband and three children, ages 9, 7 and 1; her 45-year-old sister-in-law and 2-year-old nephew; and her husband's parents and uncle all died Thursday night in the deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades. Others killed included a Missouri couple who had just celebrated a birthday; another Missouri couple who was on their final planned extended vacation; an Illinois woman who died saving her granddaughter's life; an Arkansas father and son; and a retired pastor who was the boat's operator.