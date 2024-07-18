Body of ‘Top Chef’ alum Naomi Pomeroy recovered from Oregon river after tubing accident

The body of celebrity chef and “Top Chef” alum Naomi Pomeroy has been recovered from a river in western Oregon, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Pomeroy’s body was located Wednesday morning in the Willamette River about half a mile upstream of Hyak Park between Corvallis and Albany, Ore.

People canoeing on the river spotted a body and called 911, the sheriff said in a Facebook update. Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after and “located a deceased female on a shallow section of bedrock near the middle of the river with about one to two feet of water.”

Deputies identified the body as that of Pomeroy, who had been missing since July 13. They released her body to a funeral home and notified her family of the recovery, the post said.

The 49-year-old chef, who helped put Portland on the culinary map, competed on Season 10 of “Top Chef” when it was set in Seattle and on “Top Chef Masters” in 2011.

She was the first drowning victim of the year, the sheriff’s office said. A sheriff’s investigation determined that three floaters on tubes and a paddle board, which were bound together, had been “caught on an exposed snag in the water,” the sheriff said Tuesday in a Facebook post that has since been updated.

“One of the floaters, Naomi, was pulled under the water and held by the paddle board leash,” the post said.

Corvallis Fire Department personnel were unable to recover Pomeroy’s body at the time, but recovered the two other floaters on shore and safely transported them to a boat launch.

Pomeroy had been tubing with her husband, Kyle Webster, and another individual when she went underwater, Benton County Patrol Lt. Toby Bottorff told local news station KEZI.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area using sonar, underwater cameras and drones but were unable to locate any signs of Pomeroy due to heavy debris. Search efforts were paused overnight; however, the office said a sheriff’s boat had been on the water every day since Saturday for the recovery mission.

“I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones,” Sheriff Van Arsdall said. “I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office warned the public about the rivers being “inherently dangerous with current and hazards” and encouraged people to scout them beforehand.

“If you float rivers, do not tie yourself to a paddle board unless you have a quick release leash,” the sheriff’s statement said. “Also, do not tie two or more inner tubes together; this requires you to have a life jacket for each person. Kids 12 and younger must wear a life jacket.”