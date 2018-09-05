Mistrial declared in U.S. murder case of Blackwater security guard charged in 2007 Iraqi civilian massacre

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia declared a mistrial after a jury of seven women and five men said it was deadlocked on the 16th day of deliberations in the case of Nicholas A. Slatten. Slatten, 34, was accused of unleashing the first shots that set off machine gun and grenade fire that killed or injured 31 civilians in stopped traffic at Baghdad's Nisour Square on Sept. 16, 2007.