Bill replacing North Carolina's LGBT 'bathroom law' clears key hurdle

A measure repealing North Carolina's contentious LGBT "bathroom law" cleared a key hurdle Thursday when state senators gave the bill approval.

Two-thirds of the chamber's 50 senators approved the bill. It now will go to the House for a vote.

One of the sponsors of House Bill 2, Sen. Dan Bishop, spoke out against the new deal.

The law limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.