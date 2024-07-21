Who could replace Harris as the next vice presidential candidate? Meet her potential choices

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper (Hannah Schoenbaum / Associated Press)

Cooper became governor in 2017 after a long career in politics in a state that Democrats have closely contested in recent presidential elections.

Cooper gained national acclaim in 2016 when, as attorney general, he opposed “House Bill 2,” a measure that required individuals to use bathrooms based on their gender identity assigned at birth. Cooper denounced the law as unconstitutional and declined to go to court to defend it.

The law led to protests nationwide, with a variety of corporations declining to do business in North Carolina. One estimate put the economic damage to the state at $3.76 billion, as many entertainers, sports teams and others said they would no longer do business there.

In 2017, the year following the law’s enactment, it was partially repealed by the North Carolina Legislature, a reversal supported by Cooper. Most of the rest of the legislation lapsed in 2020 because of a sunset provision.

Cooper took on incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who had backed the so-called bathroom bill. Though Cooper surged to a clear advantage in the voting in the 2016 race, McCrory claimed voter fraud, without offering proof. Recounts ended up expanding Cooper’s lead and McCrory finally conceded, a month after the election.

Now in his second term, the 67-year-old Cooper has a deep political history in the swing state — having served for almost two decades in the North Carolina house and senate. He won the state attorney general’s office in 2000, before ascending to the state’s top political job.