Man calls 911 to ask for a police dog to search for his stolen heroin, authorities say

Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin he said was stolen from him.

WEWS-TV reports that a 20-year-old man in Bath Township, near Akron, made the call in January. The recording was released this week.

When the operator asks why the caller needs a police dog, he replies that a woman stole heroin from him.

Bath Police Chief Mike McNeely says it's among the most bizarre things he's heard in four decades of policing.

He says the man, who pulled a brown, waxy substance from his pants while being interviewed by police, is expected to face a drug charge.

The substance was seized and sent to a lab for testing. The caller was released pending the test results.

