California man charged with distributing fentanyl that led to death of Denver man

Denver authorities have charged a California man with distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Colorado resident.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office alleged in a news release Friday that Jamal Gamal bore responsibility for the death of Denver resident Collin Walker by selling the 28-year-old fentanyl in November 2023 that led to his death.

After Walker died, Denver police set up a sting operation. Authorities said they were able to purchase more than 14 grams of fentanyl from Gamal, who mailed undercover detectives the drug from California.

According to KDVR TV in Denver, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death is a charge first created in Colorado in 2022 and the local district attorney has made a push to prosecute drug dealers.

“Collin Walker’s death is yet another tragic example of the devastation that fentanyl continues to cause in our community,” Denver Dist. Atty. Beth McCann said in a statement. “The charges against Mr. Gamal should send the message that people who are accused of selling this poison in Denver will be prosecuted by my office to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the district attorney’s office, Gamal was arrested in San Francisco in late August and is expected in Denver next week.