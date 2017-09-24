Gunman captured after opening fire at church outside Nashville, killing 1 and wounding 7

A gunman has been captured after opening fire at a church near Nashville, killing 1 and wounding 7, according to police.
Six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped, police said. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.
The alleged shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.
