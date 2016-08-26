Texas man charged with beheading wife after police visit

A Texas man is suspected of beheading his wife just hours after officers visited the couple to check on their welfare, police say.

Bellmead Police Sgt. Kory Martin says officers visited Davie Dauzat, 23, and his 21-year-old wife, Natasha, on Thursday at their mobile home in Bellmead after a relative called police. Officers found no trouble and left.

Martin says a relative called police again two hours later to say Dauzat had killed his wife. Police returned and found Natasha Dauzat had been decapitated. The couple's two toddlers were home, but not hurt.

McLennan County jail records show Dauzat was being held Friday on a murder charge. Bond is set at $500,000.

Bellmead is 80 miles south of Dallas.

