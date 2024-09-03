Neighbor suspected of killing couple at nudist ranch charged

The San Bernardino County district attorney’s office has filed murder charges against a man suspected of killing an elderly couple at a Colton, Calif., nudist ranch, according to authorities.

Michael Royce Sparks has been charged with the murders of the couple.

San Bernardino Dist. Atty. Jason Anderson said during an afternoon press conference that 62-year-old Michael Royce Sparks had been charged with the murders of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73. He said his office also filed special allegations that Sparks committed multiple murders.

Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber said Sparks became a suspect last Thursday when one of his family members told a police dispatcher that Sparks had been involved in the disappearance of the Menards. According to Tolber, the relative said Sparks had admitted to killing two people and was threatening to commit suicide.

Tolber said police officers responded to Sparks’ home, which is next door to the Menards’ house, and began searching for him. During the search, Tolber said, officers discovered that Sparks had barricaded himself in a homemade bunker beneath the home and was armed with a rifle. At some point, Sparks attempted to use the rifle to harm himself, she said, but the weapon misfired.

Advertisement

Sparks was then arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into West Valley Detention Center.

After Sparks’ arrest, police found the remains of two people who are believed to be the missing couple, Tolber said. Investigators completed a full search of the property on Sunday, she said, and they don’t believe there are other victims.

The Menards were reported missing Aug. 25 after they missed a church service, according to neighbors and police. Their car was found unlocked down the road from their home, and Stephanie’s purse was found inside their home along with her and Daniel’s cellphones, authorities said.

Advertisement

The destroyed house of Michael Royce Sparks, where human remains were found, in Colton. (KTLA)

Tolber didn’t comment on a possible motive, but resident Tammie Wilkerson, who lives next door to Sparks, told KCAL that Sparks hated the couple.

“It’s such a stupid reason,” she said. “They had a tree on the property line, and Dan [Menard] used to go trim the limbs. And he hated that.”

Advertisement

Sparks is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Staff Writers Libor Jany and Summer Lin contributed to this report