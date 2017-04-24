Lawyer of dragged United passenger now represents mother in American Airlines incident

A lawyer for the Kentucky doctor who was dragged from a United Express flight says he is also representing a woman who got into a verbal confrontation with a flight attendant on American Airlines.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio said during an appearance on NBC's “Today” show that the attendant took away the woman's stroller, nearly hitting her child in the process.

A video taken by a passenger and posted on Facebook shows the sobbing woman holding a small child and saying, “You can't use violence with baby.”

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott has said the airline is looking into the incident that occurred just before the woman boarded a Friday flight from San Francisco to Dallas. The attendant has been removed from duty.

The incident came less than two weeks after cellphone video showed Dr. David Dao being violently dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago.

