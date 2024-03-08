Actor Haley Pullos, seeking lawsuit dismissal, pins Pasadena wrong-way crash on other driver

Former “General Hospital” star Haley Pullos turned the tables on a Los Angeles County resident suing her over a wrong-way crash in Pasadena.

The 25-year-old actor claimed she was not responsible for the damages that Courtney Wilder allegedly received in an April 2023 collision. Legal documents filed by Pullos’ attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week say the actor “denies generally and specifically each and every allegation contained” in Wilder’s lawsuit.

Instead, the soap star claims, “The damages alleged in [Wilder’s lawsuit] occurred and were proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs.”

Wilder’s lawsuit and the soap star’s response stem from an April 29 crash involving at least two vehicles on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena. Wilder alleged in June that Pullos “dangerously and recklessly drove” her vehicle in the wrong direction up an off-ramp on Colorado Boulevard and onto the 134 Freeway.

Pullos also allegedly collided with another driver, who swerved out of the way, before she hit Wilder, who was hospitalized in critical condition. Wilder claimed his car was totaled as a result of the crash.

The “Red Riding Hoods” actor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Wilder alleged Pullos was “simultaneously intoxicated with marijuana and drunk on alcohol” at the time of the crash.

She pleaded not guilty to felony DUI charges in late June.

Wilder amended his complaint in January, listing Pasadena club No Comment Lounge, where Pullos allegedly worked as a hostess, and the California Department of Transportation as additional defendants. Among his new complaints, Wilder accused No Comment Lounge of encouraging Pullos to drink with the parties she hosted, and of not providing Pullos another way to safely get home the night of the crash.

Wilder also accused Caltrans of not addressing the “dangerous condition” of the off-ramp, and said that “signs were not clear and the lanes were not properly marked.”

Wilder is seeking an unspecified amount in damages including legal fees and property and punitive damages against Pullos and No Comment Lounge. He also demanded a trial by jury.

In her answer, Pullos requested that all of Wilder’s claims against her be dropped and that judges dismiss the lawsuit. She is also seeking damages for legal fees “and such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

Representatives for Pullos, Wilder, No Comment Lounge and Caltrans did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for comment on Friday.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.