Park owner and waterslide designer are charged with murder in boy's death

The indictment said Schooley was responsible for doing "the math" that went into the slide's design and had signed an operations manual stating the ride met all American Society for Testing and Materials standards. But the indictment lists a dozen instances in which the design violated those standards and says investigators could find no evidence that so-called dynamic engineering calculations were made to determine the physics a passenger would experience. The indictment said Schooley lacked the technical expertise to properly design a complex amusement ride such as Verruckt.