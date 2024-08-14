Advertisement
Disney says man can’t sue for wrongful death because he signed up for Disney+, bought parks tickets

A family walks past the castle at Walt Disney World.
A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Florida.
(Associated Press)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Walt Disney Co. is asking a Florida state court to toss a wrongful death lawsuit because the plaintiff agreed to terms and conditions mandating arbitration when he signed up for Disney+ and when he purchased park tickets.

The response comes after plaintiff Jeffrey Piccolo sued Disney in February, alleging that his wife died from a severe allergic reaction after dining at a restaurant at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

During a trip to the Disney Springs shopping complex in October 2023, Piccolo and his wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, allegedly asked staff multiple times at the Raglan Road restaurant if the food Tangsuan ordered had dairy or nuts, which she was allergic to, according to the lawsuit. The couple was assured it did not, the lawsuit said.

But less than an hour after their meal, Tangsuan allegedly started having difficulty breathing and collapsed. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the lawsuit said.

However, Disney said Piccolo agreed to binding arbitration in “all disputes including those involving The Walt Disney Co. or its affiliates” when he signed up for a Disney+ account in November 2019, according to the company’s response filed in May.

The company said he agreed to those terms and conditions again when he purchased Disney World tickets on behalf of himself and his wife. Disney said the binding arbitration clause for the tickets applies to anyone he bought tickets for, according to the response.

Representatives for Disney and Piccolo did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Piccolo is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, not including costs and post-judgment interest.

