Park worker falls to her death in Yellowstone canyon

An Ecuadorian woman has fallen to her death at Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park.

Twenty-one-year-old Estefania Liset Mosquera Alcivar was a park concession worker from Quito, Ecuador. She fell into the canyon at Grandview Point around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Park officials say she fell while socializing with a small group of co-workers near a trail along the canyon rim. Her companions saw her fall and dialed 911.

Rescuers spotted her body in the canyon at first light. They determined the fall was not survivable.

Search and rescue crews used a helicopter to recover her body later in the morning.

Yellowstone officials say the death is under investigation.

