Advertisement

What's in Kavanaugh's '82 calendar: sports, movies, parties

By Associated Press
Sep 26, 2018 | 11:00 AM
What's in Kavanaugh's '82 calendar: sports, movies, parties
This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Senate Judiciary Committee via Associated Press)

In detailed calendar pages provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh listed in green-and-white squares the activities that filled his summer when he was 17 years old — exams, movies, sports and plenty of parties.

The calendars were submitted by Kavanaugh's lawyers as evidence as he prepares to testify Thursday in response to allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who says he sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers and when he was drunk. Kavanaugh denies the allegation. The calendar pages are from the summer of 1982, which is when Ford says she believes the assault occurred.

Third accuser Julie Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh was present at 1982 party where she was gang raped »
Read Julie Swetnick's declaration accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct »
Kavanaugh to tell senators he is the victim of 'grotesque' character assassination »
Advertisement
Advertisement